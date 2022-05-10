Those who care for sick patients know the system is in crisis.

But if medicine is sick, how will healthcare workers take care of themselves so that patients can get better? Over the next several weeks WGN News will talk with doctors, nurses and administrators about medicine.

People are leaving the profession, wait times to get help are astronomical while face-to-face time with a healthcare provider is minimal. Examining medicine under a microscope the only diagnosis is sick. But caregivers say even as they feel as if they are drowning, they are committed to finding a way to stay afloat.

In part one, WGN News spoke to two nurses who have left the profession. Statistics show nearly half of all doctors and nurses will leave the field altogether.