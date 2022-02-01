A new stealth covid variant. Just as cases of Covid-19 seemed to be declining in the U.S., omicron BA.2 is discovered. And it was identified right here in Illinois.
Dr. Judd Hultquist, associate director at Northwestern Medicine’s Center for Pathogen Genomics and Microbial Evolution, joined WGN Evening News to discuss the variant.
Local researchers help identify omicron BA.2 variant
A new stealth covid variant. Just as cases of Covid-19 seemed to be declining in the U.S., omicron BA.2 is discovered. And it was identified right here in Illinois.