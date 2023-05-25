CHICAGO — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and teens make up a large population facing mental health issues.

Statistics show that more than 13% of teens are diagnosed with depressive disorders each year.

Dr. Huma Khan, an adolescent medicine physician with Advocate Health Care, joined WGN Evening News to discuss a local clinical trial to help teens with depression.

“The primary goal is prevention,” said Khan about the early results of the new online program ‘CATCH-IT.’ “What this study is doing is looking at a computer-based program that can possibly prevent depressive disorders in teens.”

Data has shown that the program helped reduce depressive episodes in teens by 30-40% six months after completion.

“The study is not about medicine,” Khan said. “It’s about teaching coping skills.”

Advocate Children’s is one of just six sites nationwide to join a clinical trial testing of ‘CATCH-IT’ for depression prevention in teens.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.