Medical Watch Digest for Dec 15

Certain E-Cigs Blocked

Federal agents announced the seizure more than one million illegal e-cigarettes at the Los Angeles international airport.

The cigarettes came from overseas manufacturers over the summer — including the Chinese company Elf Bar. That’s a line of fruity vapes that’s become a favorite among American teens.

Many of the containers were mislabeled as toys, shoes, and other household items.

Earlier this year, the FDA instructed customs officials to begin seizing illegal shipments.

Officials estimate the value of the seizure at about $18 million and the products will likely be destroyed.

FDA sends update on implants

The FDA sent out an update on the risk and complications related to breast implants.

They include reports of breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

The agency says it’s improved labeling of systemic symptoms for breast implants and encourages patients to report any adverse effect associate with implants.

Covid Variant Spreading Fast

There’s new information about the fastest growing Covid 19 variant circulating in the U.S.

The CDC says the jn.1 variant now accounts for 21% of new cases reported last week. That’s almost triple the 8-percent reported over Thanksgiving.

The CDC says this variant exhibits increased immunity evasion, compared with earlier SARS Co V-2 strains.

The omicron sub-variant, hv.1 is still the dominant strain, and has been steadily circulating since early September.

Together, these two strains are responsible for more than half of the covid cases currently in the U.S.

IDPH on respiratory illness

The Illinois Department of Health has issued an alert to hospitals, long-term health care facilities and local health departments to minimize the spread of respiratory viruses.

he health department says the facilities should take mitigation measures including the use of masking and screening, especially in areas where more vulnerable patients are treated.

Just over half of the 102-counties in the state are now at medium to high levels for Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Statewide, just over 12-hundred new covid-19 hospitalizations have been reported. That’s an increase of 22% from the last week.

