Medical Watch Digest for Dec 18

Keto Diet & Protecting Against Epileptic Seizures

UCLA researchers say a high fat, low carbohydrate diet protects against epileptic seizures.

The ketogenic diet is often adopted to shed pounds but now doctors say the way it alters the human gut microbiome helps control seizure activity in the brain.

The Keto Diet can have certain negative implications like low blood pressure, nutrient deficiencies and kidney stones. So doctors say instead they hope to harness the knowledge of the improved gut microbiome, through the Keto Diet, to develop better therapies to incorporate beneficial gut changes helpful for epilepsy management while avoiding the drawbacks

Opioids and cancer

Relieving cancer pain is a top priority for patients but the current regiment may not work.

Currently doctors prescribe opioids to those battling cancer to minimize painful episodes. But a new study by University of Warwick, including the world’s largest review of opioid medications, reveals they often don’t work better than a placebo to make patients feel better.

The study results suggest non opioid medicines, including aspirin, may be as effective as opioids for helping cancer patients reduce pain.

Toothbrushing in the ICU

The most important thing to pack for a hospital stay may be your toothbrush.

Hospital acquired infections pose a major risk especially for older patients.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers found toothbrushing lowers rates of pneumonia and ICU mortality among hospitalized patients.

When patients brush their own teeth or have someone do it for them, they have a shorter duration in the intensive care unit and less time on mechanical ventilation.

The results come from data from 15 randomized trials including more than 2700 patients.

The data is so striking, researchers say they believe toothbrushing could save lives!

