GLENVIEW, Ill. — Inside the COVID ICU.

WGN’s Medical Watch team was granted unprecedented access to the efforts on the healthcare frontline. It was something that wasn’t possible in the early months of the pandemic. It was a chance to see up close the care provided in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

WGN spent hours with the team at NorthShore University Health System’s Glenbrook hospital this week. The cases are climbing, but the nurses and doctors aren’t letting up.