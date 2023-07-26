Medical Watch Digest for July 26

Walk to better health

The steps to better heart health: Walk. Increase your steps and monitor them.

Increased step count is linked to better heart health, even for people in heart failure.

University of Michigan doctors say the results of their study point to the need to adopt wearable devices to make sure to take the daily steps associated with enhanced health.

So how many steps help?

Baseline step counts between 1,000 to 5,000 were associated with significantly improved heart symptoms and fewer physical limitations.

Study participants who increased their baseline by 2-thousand steps a day over 12 weeks saw an even greater improvement.

Eyes on exercise

Exercise is also associated with better cognitive health. And now doctors have a way to see how effective it is for each person by looking in the eyes.

Pupil size during physical activity predicts benefits to the brain, specifically the pre-frontal cortex which dictates mood and executive functioning.

The greater pupil dilation during exercise, the more impact the activity had on neural arousal and cognitive function.

Japanese researchers believe pupil diameter holds promising potential as a way to predict the effects of exercise on the brain.



Lowering BP without meds

A specific type of exercise may be the key to lowering blood pressure without medication. Try static isometric exercises.

These moves engage muscles without movement for example wall sits, planks, Pilates and yoga poses.

While aerobic and high intensity workouts also help heart health, isometric exercises offer a more powerful way to improve blood pressure according to the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The interventions lowered blood pressure within two weeks in a study of more than 15,000 people.

Doctors say exercise guidelines need an update.

