In time of uncertainty, NorthShore chaplain ministers to patient and staff

She’s been a chaplain at NorthShore University Healthsystem for 27 years ministering to the sick.

And while the way Nancy Waite performs her job has changed during the COVID-19 crisis, her purpose remains the same for patients and now — in times of stress and uncertainty — for fellow staff.

“In the normal course of events, chaplains are really at the bedside holding the patient’s hand, listening, looking at the patient one on one, perhaps offering the eucharist or healing prayer,” she said.

But social distancing and COVID has changed things.

“In a lot of cases, it’s listening and being present over the telephone,” she said. “The focused work of the chaplain is providing a listening presence and facilitating connection between the patient and their doctor, the patient and their family and of course the patient and God.”

And her ministry extends to hospital staff.

“Staff these days can feel the sense of uncertainty, of fear and anxiety that really we all feel so,” she said. “Because nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists and other staff in the hospital chose healthcare, they are resilient people. So I think one of the things chaplains are doing is reminding them of that at the same time helping them to sit with their sense of vulnerability.”