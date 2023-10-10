CHICAGO — A new way to handle organ donation is coming to RUSH University Medical Center.

A first in Illinois, the hospital-based donor care center will see deceased donors be taken to RUSH to ensure organs remain viable and the donor’s wishes are honored.

Andrea Collins, the fiancée of donor Alphonso Parker, spoke about the importance of honoring the wishes of fallen loved ones.

“When it was determined that Alphonso would not make it, I was kind of comforted to know that his gifts went on to save so many lives. To date, it’s been 114 lives that his gifts have touched.”

Scheduled to open in July 2024, the Gift of Hope Organ Donor Care Center at RUSH will have six ICUs, two dedicated operating rooms, a family lounge and specialized 24-hour staff.

