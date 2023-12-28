For Thursday, Dec. 28, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Study: Care riskier for patients of hospitals owned by private equity

Hospitals owned by private equity firms make health care more hazardous for patients.

According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, more adverse events were reported at hospitals after private equity firms purchased them.

Researchers compared the results to hospitals not owned by private equity.

Firms have been buying into the US healthcare system.

Acquisitions include nursing homes, behavioral health systems, and private physician offices.

Further research shows higher death rates at nursing homes and more costs to taxpayers when private investment is involved.

Hypochondriacs at risk for early death

People who are paranoid about being or becoming sick are at higher risk of dying of a severe illness.

Those with anxiety disorder are diagnosed as hypochondriacs.

In a study, Swedish researchers found that 84% of hypochondriacs were more likely to die of dozens of conditions, including heart, blood, and lung diseases, compared to others.

They also typically died about five years younger than those without the disorder.

Researchers say more attention and resources should go into treating people who suffer from hypochondria.

Quitting alcohol, drinking less reduces cancer risk

A special report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer reveals ditching booze altogether, or at least drinking less, reduces cancer risk.

Quitting drinking can lower the risk of developing oral and esophagus cancers by up to 65%, depending on how many years someone abstains from drinking.

More data is needed to conclude whether the same is true for other cancer types – such as breast cancer.

The same agency classified alcohol as a high-risk carcinogen decades ago.

