How cancer research can help COVID research

CHICAGO — Research is moving at a rapid pace to find a vaccine, to test COVID-19 treatments and to identify antibodies that would help people fend off this virus.

But with the new focus, the immediate future of cancer research is blurred.

Dr. Leon Platanias is the director at the Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern Medicine.

“This pandemic has mobilized all scientists to facilitate research,” he said. “This is no time for competition. This is time for all of us to work together. COVID-19 is a threat to humanity and it doesn’t discriminate so I don’t think any of our scientists think I’m getting credit. They just want to help to find a cure for this terrible disease.”

But to limit the spread of SARS-CO-V2, the virus that causes COVID-19, cancer researchers in the lab were sent home.

“We have put for a while on hold the cancer research in the lab to minimize exposure,” Platanias said.

The Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern Medicine has embarked on a new initiative, COVID-19 research.

According to Platanias , The National Cancer, together with the National Institute of Infectious Disease led by Dr Fauci, asked The Lurie Cancer Center for assistance.

“They have developed a project trying to come up with a test that will detect antibodies of COVID,” Platanias said. “And that is very important because then we will know who has immunity, people who have been treated and have immunity. They asked us to participate in that to get the serum, blood, from someone patient who recovered.”

A recovered patient’s blood could be medicine for a newly infected patient.

When someone battles the enemy known as COVID-19 and wins, they have a unique gift that may help others beat this pathogen. Doctors hope to tap into the blood of survivors to offer other patients a way to wage an immune response to kill COVID-19 as well.

Convalescent plasma is a type of immune therapy dating back to the early 1900s. But now it has become a therapy of hope for emerging infectious diseases like MERS and Ebola and now COVID-19. It essentially uses the blood from one patient to make an immune booster for another.

Here's how it works:

Hyperimmune globulins come from plasma of patients who have tested positive then fought off an infection. First, doctors take blood from the patient once they have healed. Antibodies from the donor are separated out in the lab then transferred to a newly infected patient - or possibly to a healthy patient to prevent future infection. The antibodies seek out and destroy the virus brewing in the patient waging war on the foreign infection and increasing the chance of recovery.

Recovery has always been a goal for Platanias who said since cancer patients are among those most at risk in this pandemic, the move to help with COVID-19 research makes sense.

“Although our field is cancer, covered is a particular threat to cancer patients ,a particular threat to immuno compromised patients who get chemotherapy or radiation,” he said. “So we are planning to support programs and projects that will address specifically issues linking COVID to cancer.

Most cancer patients who are currently in clinical trials will continue, but some protocols have changed.

“There are some trials that we have to put on hold because they’re not worth the risk for the patients to participate,” Platanias said. “But there are other trials. … We have modified the way for some of these changes. For example, instead of having the patient come into the hospital to get a pill that would be part of the trial, we try to send via courier. We try to make it easier and minimize the exposure of our patients. But we are definitely continuing trials that are important for cancer patients.”

Platanias believes ultimately, given the speed with which science is advancing and the collaborative effort in labs across the country, progress on COVID-19 and cancer is inevitable.

“The experience, the methodology, some innovations that have been developed in cancer research will ultimately provide the tools that can be used to move fast in the COVID field,” he said. “I don’t think it will have any negative impact. This is only a transient slow down right now because you have to. But we are going to come back stronger. And cancer is a bad disease and we need to do something about it.”