Honoring the health care workers we have lost

Even with the great fear of infection, so many people are giving during this time.

Whether you are reluctantly holed up in your home or out as an essential worker.

Bus drivers, truckers, grocery store employees, postal carriers, sanitation workers, paramedics, firefighters and many more are all going to work.

But those who work in the hospital have the heaviest burden and put their lives on the line to treat COVID-19 patients.

When you see the number of healthcare workers who have died in the battle, you will see why they are shining brightest in this dark time.

A

Isaac Abadi, MD, 90, Professor of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, Miami, Florida

Musa Fath Abadi, age unknown, Emergency Medicine Specialist, Tehran, Iran

Abdullah Abbasi, age unknown, Infectious Disease Specialist, Gorgan, Iran

Luigi Ablondi, 66, Epidemiologist, Cremona, Italy

Tahmineh Adibi, age unknown, Nurse, Bandar-e Anzali, Iran

Abdel Sattar Airoud, 74, General Practitioner, Piacenza, Italy

Vincenza Amato, 65, Medical Director, Bergamo, Italy

Afshar Amiri, age unknown, Psychiatrist, Tehran, Iran

Abdulshakur Hazhir Amiri, age unknown, Pharmacist, Rasht, Iran

Larrice Anderson, 46, Nurse, New Orleans, Louisiana

Hassan Arbab, age unknown, Hospital Staff, Mashhad, Iran

Malik Ashtar, 50, Nursing Staff, Gilgit, Pakistan

Gaetano Autore, 68, General Practitioner, Naples, Italy

Madhvi Aya, 61, Physician Assistant, Emergency Medicine, Brooklyn, New York

Saeid Azizi, age unknown, Ophthalmologist, Zabol, Iran

Ramin Azizifar, age unknown, Nurse, Tehran, Iran



B

Samad Babazadeh, age unknown, General Practitioner, Babol, Iran

Israel Bactol, 34, Cardiologist, Metro Manila, Philippines

Domenico Bardelli, 75, Dentist, Lodi, Italy

Manuel Barragan, 63, General Practitioner, Cordoba, Spain

Kamran Bayat, age unknown, Surgical Technician, Tehran, Iran

Nilufar Esmail Beigi, age unknown, General Practitioner, Tehran, Iran

Anusheh Beikian, age unknown, Obstetrician, Rasht, Iran

Diego Bianco, 47, Paramedic, Lombardy, Italy

Jean-Marie Boegle, 66, OB-GYN, Mulhouse, France

Massimo Borghese, 63, Otolaryngologist, Naples, Italy

Giuseppe Borghi, 64, General Practitioner, Lodi, Italy

Araceli Buendia Ilagan, 63, ICU Nurse, Miami, Florida

Antonio Buonomo, 65, Medical Examiner, Naples, Italy

Antonino Buttafuoco, 66, General Practitioner, Bergamo, Italy



C

Mario Calonghi, 55, Dentist, Brescia, Italy

Giulio Calvi, 72, General Practitioner, Bergamo, Italy

Andrea Carli, 69, General Practitioner, Lodi, Italy

Ricardo Castaneda, 64, Psychiatrist, New York City

Marino Chiodi, 70, Ophthalmologist, Bergamo, Italy

Marcello Cifola, age unknown, Otolaryngologist, Italy

Aurelio Maria Comelli, 69, Cardiologist, Bergamo, Italy

Benedetto Comotti, 74, Hematologist, Bergamo, Italy



D

Francesco Dall'Antonia, 82, urgeon, Vicenza, Italy

Jeannie Danker, 60, Radiologist, Columbus, Ohio

Hamidreza Davoudi, age unknown, Pharmacist, Babol, Iran

Siamak Dayushli, age unknown, Pediatrician, Bandar-e Anzali, Iran

Francesco De Alberti, Former OMCeO President, Lecco, Italy

Francesco De Francesco, 82, Retired, Former Hospital Doctor, Bergamo, Italy

Domenico De Gilio, 66, General Practitioner, Lecco, Italy

Ahmad Soleimani Doust, age unknown, Hospital Staff, Qom, Iran



E

Hanieh Edalati, age unknown, Hospital Staff, Takestan, Iran

Amged el-Hawrani, 55, ENT Specialist, Burton on Trent, England

Adil el-Tayar, 63, Transplant Surgeon, Isleworth, London, England

Ahmed el-Lawah, 50, Professor of Clinical Pathology, Cairo, Egypt

Raul D. Eslao, 53, Registered Nurse, Westland, Michigan

Tahereh Esmaili, age unknown, Nurse, Qom, Iran

Raul Garcia Espinoza, 53, Nurse, Mexico City, Mexico

Lisa Ewald, 54, Nurse, Detroit, Michigan



F

Antoni Feixa, 57, Doctor, Barcelona, Spain

Taghi Ahari Farshchi, age unknown, Pediatrician, Tabriz, Iran

Gino Fasoli, 73, Retired General Practitioner, Brescia, Italy

Henry Fernandez, 77, Physician, Pangasinan, Philippines

Giuseppe Finzi, 62, Hematologist, Parma, Italy

Anna Maria Focarete, 69, Provincial Councilor FIMMG, Lecco, Italy

Francesco Foltrani, 67, General Practitioner, Macerata, Italy

Giovanni Francesconi, 90, General Practitioner, Brescia, Italy

Luigi Frusciante, 71, General Practitioner, Como, Italy



G

Frank Gabrin, 60, Emergency Medicine Physician, New York City

Bruna Galavotti, 86, Psychiatrist, Bergamo, Italy

Maurizio Galderisi, 65, Cardiologist, Naples, Italy

Franco Galli, 65, General Practitioner, Mantua, Italy

Ivano Garzena, 48, Dentist, Turin, Italy

Salvacion Rodriguez-Gatchalian, 67, Pediatrician, Manila, Philippines

Rosario Vittorio Gentile, 67, General Practitioner, Cremona, Italy

Calogero Giabbarrasi, 68, General Practitioner, Caltanissetta, Italy

Raffaele Giura, 80, Pneumologist, Como, Italy

Mario Giovita, 65, General Practitioner, Bergamo, Italy

Mohammad Kazem Golresan, age unknown, Laboratory Technician, Yazd, Iran

James T. Goodrich, 73, Neurosurgeon, New York City

Renzo Granata, 68, General Practitioner, Alessandria, Italy



H

Thomas Harvey, 57, Healthcare Assistant, London, England

Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok (US Army), 57, Physician Assistant, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Amir Reza Honarkar, age unknown, Physiotherapist, Tehran, Iran

Nader Hosseinpour, age unknown, Hospital Staff, Lahijan, Iran

Ghorbanali Hosseinzadeh, age unknown, Nurse, Kashan, Iran

Alex Hsu, 67, Internal Medicine, Margate, Florida



I

Araceli Buendia Ilagan, 63, ICU Nurse, Miami, Florida

Vahid Irvani, age unknown, Psychiatrist, Tehran, Iran

Goran Ivankovic, 56, Urologist, Cuprija, Serbia



J

Molud Jafari, age unknown, Nurse, Tehran, Iran

Javad Jalalinia, age unknown, Anesthesiologist, Babol, Iran

Marcelo Jaochico, 56, Chief, Provincial Health Office, Philippines

Raul Diaz Jara, 71, Cardiologist, Philippines

Jiang Xueqing, 55, Surgeon, Wuhan, China

Hossein Johari, age unknown, ENT Specialist, Qom, Iran

Norman Jones, 72, Cardiologist, Como, Italy



K

Shahrouz Karimian, age unknown, Nurse, Tehran, Iran

Zabihullah Kaviani, age unknown, Healthcare Worker, Borujen, Iran

Kious Kelly, 48, ER Nurse, New York City

Mohsen Khadem, age unknown, Operating Room Nurse, Kashan, Iran

Narges Khanalizadeh, 25, Nurse, Lahijan, Iran

Gholamreza Vosughi Kia, age unknown, Nurse, Rasht, Iran

Soheil Kianfar, 43, Urologist, Rasht, Iran

Kim King-Smith, 53, EKG Technician, Newark, New Jersey



L

Theresa Lacoco, 68, Pediatric Nurse, Brooklyn, New York

Giuseppe Lanati, 73, Pulmonologist, Como, Italy

Michele Lauriola, 67, General Practitioner, Bergamo, Italy

Vincenzo Leone, 65, General Practitioner, Bergamo, Italy

Marco Lera, 68, Dentist, Lucca, Italy

Li Wenliang, 33, Ophthalmologist, Wuhan, China

Liu Fan, 59, Nurse, Wuhan, China

Liu Zhiming, 51, Director of Wuchang Hospital, Wuhan, China

Biljana Natic Ljumovic, 59, OB-GYN, Niš, Serbia

Gabriele Lombardi, 68, Dentist, Brescia, Italy

Sara Bravo López, 28, General Practitioner, Cuenca, Spain

Hamid Lotfi, age unknown, Orthopedic Surgeon, Rasht, Iran

Roberto Mario Lovotti, 69, General Practitioner, Milan, Italy

Piero Lucarelli, 74, Anesthesiologist, Bergamo, Italy

Viviane "Vivi" Rocha de Luiz, 61, Nurse, Brasília, Brazil

Francisco Avelino Siy Lukban, 62, Cardiologist, Metro Manila, Philippines

Rosario Lupo, 65, Medical Examiner, Bergamo, Italy



M

Romeo Gregorio "Greg" Macasaet III, 62, Anesthesiologist, Manila, Philippines

Antonio Maghernino, 59, Medical Continuity Doctor, Foggia, Italy

Hamidreza Mahini, age unknown, General Practitioner, Pakdasht, Iran

Giuseppe Maini, 74, General Practitioner, Piacenza, Italy

Abdulghani Taki Makki, 78, Dentist, Italy

Gholamali Manavian, age unknown, General Practitioner, Sari, Iran

Leonardo Marchi, 65, Infectious Disease Doctor, Cremona, Italy

Arturo Olvera Martínez, age unknown, Physician, Hidalgo, Mexico

Denise Roxana Murillo Martínez, 56, Primary Care Physician, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Julián Santos-Gonzalez Martinez, 64, Secretary of Medicine, Albacete, Spain

Ivan Mauri, 69, General Practitioner, Lecco, Italy

Mohammad Ghader Norouz Mehr, age unknown, Hospital Staff, Rasht, Iran

Rabbi Yaakov Meltzer, 60, Physician Assistant, Brooklyn, New York

Roberto Mileti, 59, Gynecologist, Rome, Italy

Sorena Mirmirani, age unknown, Psychologist, Amol, Iran

Mohammad Mohammadi, age unknown, General Practitioner, Rasht, Iran

Isabel Muñoz, 59, General Practitioner, Salamanca, Spain

Vahid Monsef, age unknown, Emergency Medicine Specialist, Rasht, Iran

Ali Sheikh Moradi, age unknown, Nurse, Rasht, Iran

Seyyedeh Azemat Mousavi, age unknown, Obstetrician, Sari, Iran

Seyyed Yousef Musavi, age unknown, General Practitioner, Golestan, Iran

John F. Murray, 92, Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician, San Francisco, California



N

Marcello Natali, 56, General Practitioner, Lodi, Italy

Iraj Ebrahimi Nezhad, age unknown, General Practitioner, Babol, Iran

Reza Kouchaki Nia, age unknown, Pediatrician, Rasht, Iran

Farid Niruyi, age unknown, Surgeon, Babol, Iran

Nahid Noshad, age unknown, Nurse, Gilan, Iran



O

Freda Ocran, 50, Psychiatric Nurse, New York City

José Manuel Sanchez Ortega, age unknown, Surgeon, Barcelona, Spain

Feriha Oz, 87, Pathologist, Professor, Istanbul, Turkey



P

Carlo Alberto Passera, 62, General Practitioner, Bergamo, Italy

Tomas Pattugalan, 70, Internal Medicine Physician, Queens, New York

Habibullah Peiravi, age unknown, Vascular Surgeon, Tehran, Iran

Dino Pesce, 74, Internist, Genoa, Italy

Esmaeil Bakhshi Pour, age unknown, Hospital Staff, Fouman, Iran

Reza Poursaki, age unknown, Nurse, Abadan, Iran

Rosalinda "Rose" Pulido, 46, Oncologist, Pasay City, Philippines



R

Mohammad Ali Rabi'e, age unknown, General Practitioner, Shaft, Iran

Seyyed Mozaffar Rabi'e, age unknown, Anesthesiologist, Babol, Iran

Shirin Rouhani Rad, age unknown, General Practitioner, Pakdasht, Iran

Hermes Roberto Radtke, 43, Radiologist, Fortaleza, Brazil

Raola Ragutam, age unknown, Internal Medicine, Saveh, Iran

Mahen Ramloll, 70, General Practitioner, France

Jean-Jacques Razafindranazy, 67, Emergency Doctor, Lille, France

Mark Respler, 66, Urologist, Brooklyn, New York

Leandro Resurreccion III, 57, Pediatric Transplant Surgeon, Manila, the Philippines

Gualberto Reyes, 45, Emergency Medicine Physician, Mexico

Walberto Reyes de la Cruz, age unknown, Urologist, Monclova, Mexico

Usama Riaz, 26, Physician, Gilgit, Pakistan

Guido Riva, 78, General Practitioner, Bergamo, Italy

Luigi Rocca, 93, Pediatrician, Piacenza, Italy

Roghieh Ronaghi, age unknown, Healthcare Worker, Someh Sara, Iran

Flavio Roncoli, 89, Retired, Bergamo, Italy

Arastu Rostamnezhad, age unknown, General Practitioner, Pakdasht, Iran

Reza Rusta, age unknown, Hospital Staff, Tehran, Iran



S

Alfa Saadu, 68, Former Medical Director, Harlow, England

Mario Luigi Salerno, 68, Physiatrist, Bari, Italy

Mostafa Samadi, age unknown, Pediatrician, Babol, Iran

Usman Sani, 48, Pathologist, Malaysia

Jose Ramon Izquierdo Sanz, 61, General Practitioner, Cuenca, Spain

Gianpaolo Sbardolini, age unknown, General Practitioner, Italy

Olivier-Jacques Schneller, 68, General Practitioner, Trévenans, France

Stephen Schwartz, 78, Pathologist, Seattle, Washington

Sa'adat Shakibayi, age unknown, Nurse, Yasouj, Iran

Mahmoud Shamsuddini, age unknown, Hospital Staff, Yazd, Iran

Pooja Sharma, 33, Clinical Pharmacist, Eastbourne, UK

Ardeshir Shiran, age unknown, General Practitioner, Isfahan, Iran

Ali Mahmood Khan Shirazi, age unknown, General Practitioner, Shiraz, Iran

Marino Signori, age unknown, Occupational Physician, Italy

Song Yingjie, 28, Hospital Pharmacist, Wuhan, China

Manfredo Squeri, 75, Former Hospital Physician, Parma, Italy

Roberto Stella, 57, General Practitioner, Varese, Italy



T

Valter Tarantini, 71, Gynecologist, Forlì Cesena, Italy

Cemil Tascioglu, 67, Professor of Internal Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey

Juan Miguel Ochoa Tejeda, 62, Plastic Surgeon, Campina, São Paulo, Brazil

Giulio Titta, 73, General Practitioner, Turin, Italy

Gaetana Trimarchi, 57, General Practitioner, Messina, Italy

Israel Tolentino, 33, Emergency Medical Technician, Passaic, New Jersey

Abbas Tousan, age unknown, ENT Specialist, Surgeon, Babol, Iran

Dennis Ramon Tudtud, age unknown, Oncologist, Cebu, Philippines

Helen Tudtud, 66, Pathologist, Cebu, Philippines



U

Marcello Ugolini, 70, Pulmonologist, Pesaro Urbino, Italy



V

Mehdi Variji, age unknown, General Practitioner, Tehran, Iran

Ivano Vezzulli, 61, General Practitioner, Sports Physician, Lodi, Italy

Denis Vincent, 62, Dentist, North Vancouver, Canada

Morteza Vojdan, age unknown, General Practitioner, Mashhad, Iran



W

Wang Tucheng, 27, Doctor, Henan's Xinwangzhuang village, China

Sylvain Welling, 60, General Practitioner, France

Diedre Wilkes, 42, Mammogram Technician, Newnan, Georgia

Judy Wilson-Griffin, age unknown, Perinatal Clinical Nurse Specialist, St. Louis, Missouri

Leone Marco Wischkin, 71, Internist, Pesaro Urbino, Italy

Liang Wudong, 62, ENT Specialist, Wuhan, China



X

Xia Sisi, 29, Gastroenterologist, Wuhan, China

Xu Hui, 51, Leader of a hospital's virus control group, Nanjing, China



Y

Esmail Yazdi, age unknown, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Tehran, Iran

Satyavardhana Rao Yerubandi, 73, General Surgery, Huntsville, Alabama

Peng Yinhua, 29, Respiratory doctor, Wuhan, China



Z

Mohammad Bakhshali Zadeh, age unknown, General Practitioner, Rasht, Iran

Narjes Khanali Zadeh, 25, Nurse, Lahijan, Iran

Iman Moein Zadeh, age unknown, Nurse, Astaneh Ashrafieh, Iran

Habib Zaidi, 76, General Practitioner, Leigh-on-Sea, England

Carlo Zavaritt, 80, Pediatrician and Child Neuropsychiatrist, Bergamo, Italy

Hamidreza Zeinali, age unknown, Pharmacist, Tehran, Iran

Mei Zhongming, 57, Ophthalmologist, Wuhan, China

Anonymous

Anonymous Healthcare Employee, 48, Donalsonville, Georgia