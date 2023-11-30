For Thursday, Nov. 30, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

HIV on the rise

For the first time in a decade, HIV diagnoses have increased, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The center revealed the troubling trend as more people are infected with the disease.

Experts blame the HIV increase on several factors, including migration, lifting COVID-19 restrictions and the arrival of refugees who are getting better medical attention.

Nearly 23,000 new HIV cases were diagnosed in 2022.

Women were the most affected by new diagnoses and heterosexual sex was the primary transmission mode.

High altitude conditions can help surgery recovery

Higher altitudes can help older people thrive after surgery.

But they don’t have to climb a mountain.

Researchers simulated high altitude conditions and said it aided older patients at risk for surgery-related health complications.

Kings College of London doctors wanted to combat low fitness, high body mass index, anemia and overall sedentary lifestyles of many older people waiting for surgery.

They used altitude training, which decreases oxygen levels in a controlled way to improve fitness, boost blood oxygen levels and improve outcomes following anesthesia.

Study: Body contact benefits premature babies

Body contact for premature babies makes a big difference in their socialization.

Skin-to-skin contact is always beneficial for newborns.

However, a new study in JAMA Network Open reveals the benefit for infants born early.

Close contact in the first hours of life helped preemies develop social skills.

Preemies are often placed in an incubator to keep them warm after birth.

