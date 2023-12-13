This is Medical Watch for Dec 13

Heart Attacks and the Holidays

Heart attacks spike during the winter festivities.

More people die from heart attacks in the last week in December than any other time of year according to the American Heart Association.

Knowing the risk, those with heart ailments and others should learn the symptoms of heart attack including chest pain, arm and shoulder pain, dizziness and nausea.

And people should stay hydrated, limit alcohol and fatty food intake and reduce stress.

What causes morning sickness?

Doctors have figured out why pregnant women often feel nauseated.

And they say by knowing the pregnancy sickness trigger, they can work to alleviate the problem which can be dangerous for mother and baby.



USC Keck School of medicine researchers say the hormone GDF 15, produced by the fetus, causes sensitivity in expectant mothers leading to nausea and vomiting.

By exposing women to the hormone pre-pregnancy, doctors say they can desensitize them and potentially eliminate morning sickness.



Gen Z and danger

A burden typical for Gen Z can turn to a vicious cycle.



Young people, born between 1997 and 2012 perceive more dangers in their lives according to the Journal of the Society for Risk Analysis.



The constant stream of news including mass shootings to school lockdowns and social media posts overemphasizes a daily threat.

The perception of danger then leads to mental health crises which make Gen Zers more anxious, depressed and suicidal.

According to researchers the threat is greatest for young girls and women.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.