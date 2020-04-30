Have you been having wild dreams during this pandemic? You’re not alone

Have you been having wild dreams during this pandemic?

Many are reporting vivid and disturbing images invading their dreams.

And like being stuck inside in this troubling time, you are not alone in your sleep challenges.

The fears from the day, turn to nightmares at night.

Claudia Luiz is psychoanalyst.

“There’s a lot of feelings that are coming out in our dreams,” she said. “It’s helplessness, which we hate to feel. It’s the idea that there’s murder in the air, which is very frightening.”

And with interrupted sleep, more people recall their dreams.

“You meet up with a dead parent or your with someone that broke your heart,” Luiz said. “We call those wish fulfillment dreams. They tap you into your longings and your wishes.”

Then there’s the anxiety dreams.

Luiz suggests to try and embrace and try to understand the feeling.

“What is the anxiety about? Is it death? Is it murderousness?” she said. “What’s the danger? Is it losing someone? Is it an abandonment fear? Your dreams, if you really look at what is the feeling, can give you a fantastic clue as to what you are grappling with in your deep dark unconscious.”

If understanding is fleeting, don’t let that stress you further.

“If you can’t figure it out and you can’t get there let it go, don’t beat yourself up because you can’t necessarily analyze your dream.” Luiz said. “Sometimes our dreams take us places. Sometimes they really don’t and we can’t feel shamed about it. … We absolutely can’t keep calm and carry-on. We have the support of the entire world is feeling crazy right now, there’s nothing to be ashamed of. At last we are free to explore the stuff which we are all going through. There is no normal now. We are all stuck at home with a killer pandemic that’s threatening our loved ones. It’s worse than the worst nightmare.”