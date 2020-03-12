Hand dryers to garlic: 8 COVID-19 myths debunked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — There has been no shortage of misinformation circulating about COVID-19 in recent days.

Some information on the internet has been shared and re-shared until most believe it without checking the source. The American Public Health Association has urged physicians to inform their patients.

Freezing temperatures cannot kill the virus once it has entered the body. Your normal body temperatures remains the same regardless of external temperature and is a good host for COVID-19. If it is on your hands — do not touch your face. Clean them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

There is also fear that products from China will deliver the virus to your home and infect your family. This is not true.

COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China or any country reporting COVID-19 cases. But after touching a package that traveled multiple places and been handled by multiple people — wash your hands.

COVID-19 cannot be spread like Zika through a mosquito bite. This coronavirus is a respiratory illness which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Avoid close contact with anyone coughing or sneezing to stay safe.

Hands dryers are not effective in killing COVID-19. Wash throughly with an alcohol-based cleaner or soap and water. You can use a hand dryer after cleaning your hands, but a hand dryer alone will not work.

Thermal scanners cannot detect COVID-19. Thermal scanners can identify the presence of a fever — which is a symptom of COVID-19 — but they do not provide an accurate diagnosis for COVID-19 infection.

Saline rinses cannot prevent COVID-19 infection. There is some evidence rinsing with saline can help people recover more quickly, but it has not been shown to prevent infections with COVID-19 or other respiratory infections.

Eating garlic will not help prevent infection with COVID-19. While it is a healthy food and is proven to have some antimicrobial properties, there is no evidence that eating garlic can protect against COVID-19.

Antibiotics are not effective in fighting COVID-19. Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. COVID-19 is a virus. People who have COVID-19 may prescribed antibiotics since once they are infected they’re still susceptible to other bacterial infections.

There is no medication to treat COVID-19, but medical centers across the country are studying known anti-viral medications.

Scientists are also working to develop a vaccine, but that could take more than a year.