For Wednesday, July 12, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

AI companion robots could decrease health risks of loneliness

Duke and Cornell University researchers teamed up to test an AI-powered robot companion.

They say it helps socially isolated people feel better mentally and physically.

Scientists believe the feeling of connectedness can have dramatic health benefits.

Loneliness increases the risk of mental illness, obesity, dementia, and early death.

Their study showed that friendly androids help reduce stress and even promote skin healing.

The robots can engage in spontaneous conversation and even mimic the voices of old friends and loved ones.

Researchers develop new therapy to treat prostate cancer

A new way to approach prostate cancer treatment, a top killer of men in the United States.

The disease is deadly because it does not respond to one of the most powerful chemotherapy medications.

Now researchers with the American Chemical Society have figured out a way to weaken prostate cancer cells so they succumb to the drug cisplatin.

By disrupting cancer cell metabolism, doctors were able to cut a hole in the cell for cisplatin to enter and kill.

And the chemotherapy can be taken by mouth.

Cisplatin is also used for testicular, breast, bladder, lung, and ovarian cancers.

Study finds green tea could help treat and prevent uterine fibroids

Green tea may have the power to get rid of fibroids.

The benign uterine tumors cause extreme pain for women and may require surgery for removal.

Nearly 80% of women will develop fibroids in their lifetime which can cause heavy bleeding and infertility.

Johns Hopkins researchers used a green tea extract on human fibroid cells.

They found the powerful anti-oxidant was able to reduce fibroid cell growth.

The believe it could help reduce fibroid size and prevent the development of the uterine disease.

