CHICAGO — High schoolers dreaming of a career in nuclear medicine have a rare opportunity this weekend.

Professionals will be on hand at a daylong career interest program, providing information on education requirements, scholarships, career guidance and support for becoming technologists.

Attendees will learn about personalized, precision medicine, including guiding patients through MRI, PET, CT and X-ray scans or joining pharmacy staff.

Students will also have a chance to win a Nintendo Switch and Amazon gift cards.

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging is hosting the program from noon to 5 p.m. at McCormick Place on Saturday, June 24.

For more information, log onto snmmi.org and search ‘NM careers.’

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.