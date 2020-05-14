Grad student already on frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic says there is no place she’d rather be

At just 22-years-old, Parinda Patel is a graduate nursing student at Resurrection University and already working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis.

She said there’s no place she’d rather be.

“It’s definitely different than it was before,” she said. “A normal day before all of this began, there would be a couple family members, there would be people popping in saying, ‘Hi’ to the patients and keeping them company throughout the day. And because of this pandemic, I think the most important thing for me is to make sure they know they are not going through this alone.”

I know I’m putting myself at risk by spending more time in the rooms than I have to. But just staying in there that extra five minutes, asking them how their day is going or asking them about who they are without their medical problems, helps them take their mind off things and helps me remember why I got into it to begin with.

