Tiger Woods was absent from the U.S. Open this weekend as he continues to recover from an April procedure on his damaged right foot – the result of a serious car accident in 2021.

But when he is back on his feet, he may not be standing the same.

After grinding through the early rounds at Augusta, Woods headed to the operating room to address pain lingering from his February 2021 car accident that left his right leg severely damaged.

Dr Simon Lee is a surgeon with Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Hospital.

“All that energy hits your heal bone and when it hits your heal bone, it basically kind of bangs into all the bones in the leg,” Lee said. “(The) whole bone bangs into the one above it and everything in between gets damaged.”

Including the subtalar joint, which helps the foot move from side-to-side.

“That’s a pretty significant injury for a golfer,” Lee said.

Eric Bryant is a biker, not a golfer. But he, too, felt constant pain after falling from a ladder several years ago.

“I fell (and) all my weight came down on my left ankle on my left leg and I fractured my heal bone in two places,” he said. “Over the years the arthritis got really bad.”

Like Woods, Bryant opted to have the joint fused.

“After surgery we scrape that joint out and put screws and fuse those two bones together,” Lee said.

Bryant’s pain is gone and so is some of his range of motion.

“If I’m in the backyard, I have some uneven areas in the backyard, I notice it’s a little difficult,” Bryant said.

That may be a problem for an elite golfer.

“If you are walking on uneven surfaces or shifting or pivoting side to side, that is the joint that is very active,” Lee said. “Even if you think about him lying on a plain or side of a hill, he’s going to have trouble getting his foot to stay flat to even plant, as well as push off and balance himself.”

Still, Bryant says the procedure was worth the trade-off. And it may be for Woods, too.

“I was like, ‘Oh I think he can handle it,’” he said. “He will definitely get relief from the surgery. … It’s been wonderful since then, a big difference. No more pain.”

Woods hasn’t announced when he’ll return to the game, but doctors say recovery from the fusion procedure takes about three months.

