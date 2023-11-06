The gun epidemic in the United States was much worse for children during the pandemic, according to a new report.

A retrospective study of firearm-related injuries found visits to pediatric emergency rooms doubled during the pandemic. The study found that deaths from gun injuries in children and teens also doubled.

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, an emergency room physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital, is the lead author of the study and joined WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. to discuss the report.

“With the pandemic, we saw a drastic increase in firearm purchases, which might have led to the tragic spikes in injuries and deaths from firearms among children and adolescents,” Hoffman said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.