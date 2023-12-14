For Thursday, Dec. 14, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Experimental vaccine combination reducing melanoma deaths by half

An experimental treatment is delivering some good results against the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Moderna and Merck are testing the combination of a cancer vaccine with Merk’s Keytruda therapy.

That combination has been shown to reduce the risk of death in melanoma patients by half after three years of treatment.

It also reduced the risk of other kinds of cancer by over 60%.

Moderna and Merck are now testing the combination on different types of tumors.

Increases in reported overdoses of weight loss/diabetes drug

Poison control centers across the US say they’re seeing a sharp increase in accidental overdoses of injected medication used for diabetes and weight loss.

From January through November, the centers reported nearly 3,000 calls involving semaglutide, more than 15 times the number recorded since 2019.

Some have needed to be hospitalized for severe nausea, vomiting and stomach pain after injecting the medication.

Most symptoms have been relieved with intravenous fluids and medications to control the nausea.

Doctors say, in many cases, patients have been taking the wrong dose.

A potential cure for morning sickness

One of the most common problems pregnant women face is morning sickness, but scientists may be on their way to finding a cure.

A recent study allowed scientists to pinpoint the cause.

GDF15 regulates body growth and is produced at low levels in all human tissue.

But, during pregnancy, the placenta produces it at much higher levels.

The hormone specifically targets brain receptors responsible for nausea and vomiting.

By identifying the cause, researchers can develop treatments to cure or ease the most severe symptoms.

