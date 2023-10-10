For Tuesday, Oct. 10, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Specialized diet to fight ‘long Covid’

Certain foods may be able to help patients suffering from long Covid.

USC investigators are studying a low-carb diet that lowers blood sugar levels to relieve symptoms of fatigue, brain fog, headaches, chest pain and heart palpitations associated with a long-term reaction to a Covid infection.

The symptoms are believed to be caused by inflammation and the nutritional intervention appears to aid patients.

A large study is now planned which also includes a food to raise blood ketone levels.

There is currently no medication or treatment to relieve symptoms in long covid sufferers.

Approximately 7% of Americans have ongoing post-pandemic health complications dubbed long Covid.

Kids close to their parents tend to be more social

Want your children to grow up to be kind, empathetic and generous? Develop a close, loving relationship with them from an early age.

Young children who are close to their parents are more likely to grow up more pro-social.

University of Cambridge researchers studied 10,000 kids to determine the long-term impact of the earliest relationships and future mental health.

Young people who had warm and loving relationships with their parents at age three had fewer mental health problems during early childhood and adolescence and also displayed socially desirable behaviors like empathy, helpfulness, generosity and volunteering.

Bracelet tracks bipolar mood swings

Wearable devices can track all sorts of physical health metrics and now scientists say they have found a way to monitor mental health, specifically bipolar disorder.

A bipolar bracelet detects changing electrical signals in the skin linked to manic or depressed moods.

By constantly tracking physiological biomarkers associated with mood changes, researchers presenting their work at the ECNP Congress, say they hope the wearable may one day be able to diagnose patients, determine potential triggers and provide more rapid and personalized treatments.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.