If lung cancer is caught before it spreads, the five-year survival rate can be as high as 92%. So why aren’t more smokers – past and present – taking advantage of an effective diagnostic tool? Doctors who treat lung cancer are seeking to ensure that they do.

But for Linda Swieboda, it was a diagnosis and – and a test – she wanted to avoid.

“(I was) walking, active. I didn’t have any shortness of breath. No cough. I had no symptoms, but I went for the screening and poof, there it was,” Swieboda said.

Doctors found an early-stage tumor, nearly three centimeters in size, in Swieboda, a smoker for 50 years.

“The past two years, my primary care physician had brought it up, but I thought, Nah, I don’t want to know,” she said. “ I kind of feared it.”

It’s just one challenge doctors hope to overcome regarding lung cancer screening.

“The patients do not know that it does exist,” said Dr. Alex Cedeno.

Called a low-dose CT because it uses about one-fifth the radiation of a regular scan, the test takes less than five minutes. The high-quality images helped Cedeno catch Swieboda’s cancer before it spread and caused symptoms.

“We can see literally every portion of her lung,” Cedeno said.

Those who should receive an annual scan are:

Current smokers or those who have quit within the past 15 years

People ages 50 to 80 (77 for those with Medicare) who have smoked a pack a day for 20 years or two packs per day for 10 years.

In 80% to 90% of the cases in the United States, specifically for patients who have lung cancer, the most common risk factor is smoking, Cedeno said.

As for Swieboda, she had robotic surgery at the end of October to remove the tumor. Doctors removed about a third of her left lung during the less-invasive procedure.

She now walks about two miles a day.

“Most of the patients say, ‘I feel fine. I walk a mile. I do all my physical things. I have no pain whatsoever.’ The reason why they don’t have pain is because it’s so small, the tumor, that it’s not causing any problems,” Cedeno said. “Usually, I tell my patients that I get scared when they do have symptoms.”

Symptoms include a persistent or worsening cough that doesn’t go away, trouble breathing or shortness of breath, chest discomfort, wheezing, streaks of blood in sputum (a mixture of saliva and mucus coughed), hoarseness, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss and fatigue.

“One of the problems that we have is that the lung cancers are sadly diagnosed in the late stages,” Cedeno said.

That’s when survival rates plummet. Swieboda said she hopes her story encourages others to undergo the screening that likely saved her life.

“I caught it early with this procedure,” she said. “It all worked out for the better. I’m proud of myself.”

For those who meet the criteria, most private insurance and Medicare cover the annual low-dose CT scan.

