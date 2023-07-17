Medical Watch Digest for July 17

Newly approved drug to help babies battling RSV

Monday the Food and Drug Administration gave the nod for nirsevimab for preventing respiratory syncitial virus.

The illness causes severe breathing problems and can lead to death.

It strikes people of all ages, but is most devastating in the smallest patients as their tiny airway swells choking off oxygen.

Nirsevimab, sold under the name Beyfortus, is a monoclonal antibody that kicks the immune system into gear against RSV.

The approval is for infants up to 2-years-old.

The drug comes in one shot prior to RSV season and it offers protection through the season.

Anti-inflammatory Drugs & Alzheimer’s disease

A medication in your medicine cabinet right now may provide aid against Alzheimer’s disease.

University of Kentucky scientists found anti-inflammatory drugs hold promise as a target for the mind robbing, incurable disease.

They work by suppressing the p38 protein responsible for neuro-inflammatory dysfunction.

Anti-inflammatories don’t stop the formation of amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Instead they reduce swelling which limits the impact of the growing plaques and tangles in the brain.

Dogs & Covid

Dogs may be better than lab tests at detecting Covid.

Scent dogs are less expensive than rapid PCR tests and they arrive at a result faster.

According to the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine, tests show the dogs were more accurate than the nasal swabs at pinpointing the presence of the virus that causes Covid.

Dogs have 300 million olfactory cells compared to only 5 million in humans.

Trained to recognize specific volatile compounds, dogs have sniffed out Covid, Parkinson’s, diabetes and cancer in humans.

