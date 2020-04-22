Dr. Arwady on the challenges of COVID in Chicago

She took over Chicago’s Public Health Department in January and walked into the biggest health story of our lives. Dr. Allison Arwady is now on the front line of Chicago’s response to COVID-19.

She has become a household name. She has been part of news briefings with the mayor and even her own daily teleconference on Facebook where she answers the public’s questions.

When does she think this will all be over?

“We’re still watching the data,” she said. “That’s the million-dollar question but I don’t have an exact date.”

I think as we look ahead it’s important for people to recognize not just in Chicago but around the country, even around the world, there is going to be series of adjustments, so I think people will say, ‘oh it’s going to be great in a couple of weeks I’m going to go out to the bar and we’re all going to go celebrate,’ and it’s not going to be just like that b/c as opposed to a light switch where we’re turning everything back on, we’re going to be more like a dial where we’re opening things in a careful way, continuing to think about social distancing, continuing to follow cases watching what’s happening with the data making sure that our health system remains in a stable place and then taking another step.

