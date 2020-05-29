Doctors, nurses call hospital service workers unsung heroes of coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — Doctors and nurses have been battling the virus for months, but said the unsung heroes are the people constantly disinfecting the hospital.

Daisy Coronel is a building service worker at Cook County Health. She begins her shift each day with decked out with layers of PPE.

“All the PPE we have to have on, it is kind of hot once you are in there moving around and trying to wipe everything down so it’s a bit different,” said Coronel. “The days are different, one day I may be in a COVID area, one day I may be in the ER, another day I may be in the clinic.”

On Thursday, she was in a quiet area of Stroger Hospital which is reserved for beds for any overflow COVID-19 patients.

“I try to make sure that the bed is clean to the best of my ability,” Coronel said. “Luckily, our disinfectant sanitizes and kills the COVID virus.”

Like nurses and doctors she passes in the halls, Coronel has daily contact with patients, including those fighting COVID-19.

“The majority of the time they are feeling down because their family members can’t come and see them and some of the time I speak with them try to cheer them up,” Coronel said.

At home, she’s there for her 9-year-old son. He knows his mom plays a critical role in the crisis.

“I feel accomplished basically that I’m helping out. That it’s possible with all this going on I have a role with helping people get better and making sure the room is sanitized for the next person.”