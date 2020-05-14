Doctors continue to study mystery illness in children and its relation to COVID-19

A strange, undiagnosed illness is plaguing children during the pandemic. And doctors are scrambling to determine if it’s connected to COVID-19 and to find a way to save lives.

Children in Italy, the United Kingdom and New York presented with a rare inflammation and heart complications.

Doctors believe the cases are COVID-19 related, but not all children tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 or the antibodies to suggest they had a prior infection with the novel coronavirus.

The CDC is issuing an alert to doctors to report these cases so they can be studied better and the data can help with better treatment.

