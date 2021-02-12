Do I still have to wear a mask? What happens after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Once you receive a  vaccination for COVID-19, what are you free to do? What restrictions are still critical for keeping yourself and loved ones safe?

Do I still have to wear a mask?

Yes.

The vaccine does not offer 100% protection. Some people will have a better immune response than others. And right now there is no guarantee how long immunity lasts.

Can I see my family once that I have the shot?

Yes – with restrictions.

Try to wait until everyone is vaccinated before getting together. Continue to wear a mask especially around the most vulnerable of your loved ones.

Is the vaccine a free pass to travel?

Experts say travel is ok, you will be less at risk, but precautions are always recommended.

