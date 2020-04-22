Dermatologist warn of a new possible symptom of the virus: ‘COVID toe’

A possible new symptom of COVID-19 is emerging.

Dermatologists say a skin condition that looks like frostbite may be associated with the virus.

Doctors are calling it “COVID toes.”

It appears as reddish, purple lesions on the skin.

The inflammation of blood vessels in the hands and feet is typically seen in colder months. But doctors in Italy started noting the skin symptoms in COVID-19 patients in late March.

Lurie Children’s dermatologist Dr Anthony Mancini said he and his colleagues are starting to see cases here in the United States, mostly in asymptomatic teenagers.