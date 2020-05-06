COVID-19 and blood clots: Are blood thinners enough for patients?

The more doctors study SARS-CoV-2, the more they realize it not only makes it difficult to breathe, it makes the blood clot.

Now, the finding is driving a change in the approach to treatment.

After initial infections, doctors put critical COVID-19 patients on ventilators to try to improve their oxygen levels. But the machines, which force air into the lungs, do not help oxygenate the blood, a crucial factor for COVID-19 recovery.

Dr. Benjamin Singer is a Pulmonary Critical Care Physician with Northwestern Medicine.

“When people are on a ventilator, they are very still. They are not moving around very much and so patients, even who do not have COVID-19 who are on a ventilator and are critically ill in the ICU form blood clots at a higher rate than other people,” he said.

All patients in the ICU, no matter the diagnosis, receive prophylactic doses of blood thinning medications. But for those with COVID-19, doctors are asking, is that enough?

“We protect all of our patients in the ICU with what we call prophylactic doses of blood thinners,” Singer said. “And what we’re trying to understand going forward with COVID-19 is, is that enough? Do we need to use higher doses or different types of blood thinning meds to protect those patients from blood clots?”

That’s because patients with COVID-19 seem to be at greater risk for blood clots.

“It seems to be patients with COVID-19 tend to form blood clots at a higher rate than even critically ill people without COVID-19,” Singer said. “It seems to be that when patients become very ill with COVID-19 they have a tendency to form blood clots and these can be blood clots in the veins that can sometimes travel to their lungs and cause problems. And there have even been reports of blood clots in other parts of the body that cause things like strokes or heart attacks.”

The blood clots are associated with a greater risk for death and they are occurring even in young otherwise healthy patients.

“Some of the theories are this is an overwhelming inflammation and in many ways inflammation can drive the blood to clot,” Singer said. “There’s also some thinking that COVID-19, or the virus that causes COVID-19, can affect the blood vessels of the body. That inflammation, the blood vessel, can also make clots more easy to form.”

The American College of Cardiology is compiling data about clots in the lungs, heart, liver and kidneys among COVID-19 patients.