For Tuesday, Oct. 17, WGN's Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

ADHD linked to dementia

Rutgers University researchers linked attention deficit hyperactivity disorder with dementia in a new study.

Adults with ADHD are nearly three times more likely to develop dementia than those who do not have ADHD.

The results come after studying more than 100,000 people over 17 years.

The research also revealed treatment using psycho-stimulants appears to reduce the risk of dementia.

The drugs alter the trajectory of cognitive impairment.

Experts say based on the study, clinicians and patients should discuss the management of ADHD to not only treat current symptoms but to possibly protect memory and cognition later in life.

Vitamin B12 deficiency leads to health problems

B12 is a critical nutrient when it comes to fighting inflammation and staying healthy.

A new study reveals that B12 deficiency is associated with chronic inflammation and an increased risk for heart disease, diabetes and neurodegenerative disorders.

The Journal of the Science of Food Agriculture reports on B12 concentrations and the level of two key circulating markers for inflammation.

Low B12 levels are associated with a vegan or vegetarian diet as well as poor absorption. Proper b12 levels can help people prevent and manage disease.

A good source of B12 in food is fish, chicken, red meat, dairy and soy products.

Virtual reality could help hoarders declutter

Virtual therapy may help people deal with a real struggle.

Stanford Medicine psychiatrists found virtual reality allows those with hoarding disorder to declutter.

The therapy involved visualizing the process of letting go of possessions in their home.

The simulation does aid in relinquishing unnecessary items and organizing their homes and lives.

It also helps desensitize those with hoarding disorder to the stress they feel overwhelmingly as they try to part with their possessions.

