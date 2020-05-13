Comedian’s mental health messages help him connect with crowd during pandemic

Adam Grabowski has been doing stand up for 10 years and his act generates more than a few laughs. He’s usually touring the country but then the pandemic hit.

Now, direct from his backyard, the 32-year-old shared more than a few jokes.

“Over the last four years I’ve been discussing mental health in my comedy show,” he said. “Talking about my own depression or anxiety, discussing what it means to be human, talking about the feelings of not good enough or shame … the way in which I found my ability to function in the world is continually being around other human beings, laughter, joking, connection and now all of a sudden, I can’t.”

While he rides out the stay-at-home order and the uncertainty of a career dependent on a crowd, Grabowski is still focused on making critical connections with his audience.

When you look on Instagram and you see everybody that has their at-home workouts or are posting these photos from when they were visiting Spain … try not to get caught up in comparing. So the phrase I’ve been using is ‘beware the compare.’ … It’s really easy to fall into social media now looking at what everybody else has, thinking you’re not complete and they are.

“I want you to understand if you survive this, that’s the goal,” he said. “If you’re able to be there for some people during this, then you did your job. If you didn’t spread the disease, if you were there for some people and you made it out of this ok.”

You can find Grabowski online at his website and on Instagram. He is also using the hashtag #sayitanyway