Chicago to be a test site for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

CHICAGO — A COVID-19 vaccine has comes to Chicago.

The city will be a test site for a clinical trial local researchers say is moving at warp speed.

University of Illinois at Chicago investigators hope to enroll 1,000 participants in the study slated to begin July 9. It’s what’s called a “Phase Three Trial.” That means it’s designed to test efficacy.

Earlier studies of the vaccine made by biotech company Moderna showed it’s safe. Now researchers want to see how well it works.

A total of 30,000 people across the country will be enrolled including individuals 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions like diabetes and heart disease — groups hit particularly hard by the virus.

Dr Richard Novak is a UIC professor and head of infectious diseases.

“It’s called “Operation: Warp Speed” and it really is it’s moving really fast,” he said. “(It is) larger than any I’ve participated in and it’s also enrolling faster than any other study I’ve participated in. We do want to know if the vaccine prevents infection, but we also want to know if it prevents disease. So do people who get the vaccine who get sick have a milder case of disease than people who otherwise didn’t get the vaccine?”

Anyone interested in volunteering to participate in the vaccine trial should contact UIC researchers at 312-413-5897 or email ProjectWishDOM@uic.edu.