There is a major medication change in the new year many may not know about. A widely used drug for those with asthma is off the shelves and a local pharmacist says patients need to act fast to stay healthy.

Flovent has been on the market for decades. The corticosteroid is widely prescribed, often by pediatricians

Yet the drug’s maker, Glaxo Smith Kline, is pulling the popular branded product and replacing it with a generic form.

The switch to a generic will lower the cost, but Northwestern Medicine pharmacist Sterling Elliott says there’s more to the story than economics.

“It really has a huge percentage of the marketplace,” Elliott said. “The best things steroids do is help with inflammation, and asthma is inflammation in the respiratory tract.”

Users will have to re-apply for coverage of essentially the same drug they’ve been taking all along.

“It’s the same formulation. It’s certainly the same active steroid,” Elliot said. “It will be sent to the insurance carrier under a different identity and that identity needs to be approved and moved through the insurance process when they go to their local pharmacy to get the prescription.”

Any delays could be dangerous – especially during respiratory virus season.

“The trickle-down impact is you run the risk of asthma being more poorly controlled and you have some of those urgent asthma flare ups,” Elliot said. “It has the potential to send anyone to the ER if the flare up is that bad that it can’t be controlled at home.”

Take action right away to avoid any gaps in treatment.

“The best thing to dois to try to work ahead (more than) you otherwise would and that gives your pharmacists some lead time to be able to send the prescription request through,” Elliot said.

The main message to patients is make the change fast for your health.

The Flovent change comes at the same time Medicaid rebate caps are set to expire, which leaves drug companies like Glaxo Smith Klein, and others that raised drug prices over the years, vulnerable to higher rebates.

But those expiring Medicaid caps are having a positive impact on diabetics as insulin prices are coming down in 2024 — up to 70 percent.

