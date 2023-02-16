When it comes to teen mental health, a new report shows it’s a crisis that is not improving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its Youth Risk Behavior Survey results, which according to data, found that teen girls are experiencing the highest levels of sexual violence, sadness, and hopelessness than ever.

But what more can be done to address the issue? Dr. Sonya Sandhu, a psychiatry specialist in Chicago and the suburbs, joined WGN Evening News to discuss the CDC’s report and offer advice to those in need.

“A large component of what mental health providers all across the country have been feeling over the past couple of years is this burden from the mental health perspective of teenagers. A large component of that can definitely be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sandhu said. “I think hybrid and e-learning really had an impact on the social, emotional and educational development of our youth. So I think that that burden actually came at a critical time for a lot of teenagers.”

Hotline/Support Numbers

National Suicide Prevention: 1.800.273.8255

National Hopeline: 1.800.784.2433

TRANS LIFELINE: 1.877.565.8860

NAMI Chicago Referral Helpline: 312.563.0445

Warm Line: 866.359.7953

For Crisis Support in Spanish: 1.888.628.9454

CARES line for Patients with Medicaid: 1.800.345.9049

Samariteens: 1.800.252.8336

800 DON’T CUT: 1.800.366.8288

Crisis Text Line: Text “START” to 741-741/Text HOME to 741741

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ youth): 1.866.488.7386

Watch the full interview in the video player above.