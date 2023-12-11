Medical Watch for Dec 11

Vaccines before holidays

Health officials say now is the time to prepare, if you plan to spend the holidays with your loved ones.

The director of the CDC says get vaccinated, if you haven’t already.

She points to the rise in respiratory viruses across the country, including the flu, Covid and RSV.

Dr Mandy Cohen says it takes about two weeks for vaccines to provide optimal protection, so getting the shot now would lead right into Christmas.

But, the shots offer some additional protection before that.



STDs Surging

Vaccination rates are low so far this season, but respiratory virus transmission is high.

The CDC continues to sound the alarm on surging infections of sexually transmitted diseases.

The agency is stressing protected sex and testing.

Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis saw significant increases between 2020 and 2021.

Some strains of gonorrhea have become resistant to antibiotics.

The CDC urges sexually active individuals to get tested in order to avoid advanced disease which can lead to permanent conditions like infertility in men and women.

In November the FDA approved the first at-home test ever for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Personality & Dementia Risk

Your risk of developing dementia may be related to your personality.

A report in the journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found a connection in people with certain personality traits.

In the study, people who had high levels of neuroticism, and were prone to negative emotions, had a higher risk of developing dementia over the long term.

But people who were more extroverted and conscientious had a lower risk.

Researchers point out that this does not mean personality traits cause dementia.



ChatGPT vs Pharmacists

A new study suggest artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has a long way to go before it can answer medical questions.

Researchers at Long Island University asked the chatbot 39 medication related queries. The software’s answers were then compared to responses written and reviewed by trained pharmacists. ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only ten questions.

For the others the answers were incomplete or inaccurate.

