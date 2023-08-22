For Tuesday, Aug. 22, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Cancer rates increased in younger women

More younger women, comapred to men, are getting diagnosed with cancer.

A government-funded study published in ‘JAMA Network Open’ looked at cancers diagnosed in patients younger than 50 from 2010 to 2019.

For women, early on-set cancers increased an average of 4.4%, while rates decreased in men by almost 5%.

The study also found cancer rates decreased in adults 50 and older.

In the last year, the cancers diagnosed most were breast, thyroid and colorectal.

Eye test could detect Parkinson’s disease

A trip to the eye doctor could help detect signs of Parkinson’s disease.

According to researchers at University College Hospital and the Moorfields Eye Hospital, a new eye test could find markers of Parkinson’s up to seven years before an official diagnosis.

Parkinson’s disease is a debilitating neurodegenerative condition that impacts about one million people in the United States alone.

The test scan would detect discrepancies in the retina’s inner nuclear layer.

The potential marker of the disease has been noted in autopsies of parkinson’s patients.

