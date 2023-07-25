Sudden cardiac arrest can strike at any age. On Tuesday, Lebron James’s son Bronny collapsed on the basketball court at USC.

Bronny James is 18-years-old and at the top of his game, yet he fell to the floor while working out. Quick action and intervention was the key to saving his life as he was in cardiac arrest.

Dr Sean Swearingen is a sports cardiologist at Rush Hospital.

“One out of 100,000 will have a cardiac arrest while playing competitive sports,” he said.

Considered among the nation’s top basketball stars, Bronny James thrive at the All-American game in March and is now part of the team at USC.

“The heart usually goes into some sort of abnormal rhythm that impairs it from being able to squeeze blood effectively to the rest of the body,” Swearingen said.

The medical and athletic staff immediately responded and the James family thanked them for their incredible work before Bronny was transported to the hospital.

“The most important thing to do is start CPR right away,” Swearingen said. “And then at the same time somebody should be looking for what’s called an AED or automated external defibrillator, to see if a patient is in a rhythm which can get shocked appropriately with that device. … The next step is to continue to monitor his heart rhythm for probably the next few days while he continues to get worked up for possible underlying cardiac pathology.”

NBA star Lebron James was hoping to play with his son. Swearingen weighs in on the odds of that now saying, “It is possible but by no stretch of the means should anybody be making any kind of assumptions that he would come back at this time until more information is known. It has happened before that athletes have returned to sports after suffering a cardiac arrest.”

Many athletes today undergo heart health screenings before engaging in athletics. But Swearingen has a warning.

“Doing extra testing isn’t necessarily going to prevent this from happening. What can help save lives is having AEDs present and having individuals trained in CPR,” he said. “For every field, basketball court, wherever organized sports are being played, an AED should be present because at the end of the day that is what saves lives.”

AEDs are foolproof. Doctors urge people to use them without hesitation. They tell you exactly what to do and it does mean the difference between life and death.

