Medical Watch Digest for July 27

The benefits of newborn cord blood cells for adult health

Singapore General Hospital scientists discovered white blood cells retrieved at birth from the umbilical cord have anti-tumor properties.

They developed a platform to enhance the innate ability of the cells to treat solid tumors and blood cancers.

Doctors call the umbilical cord cells young warriors that are underutilized.

They believe by coaxing the cells to grow they can prevent or delay cancer relapses.

Another warning about illicit drugs

Illicit drugs cause one in three heart deaths among young adults.

A new study in Heart Rhythm examines the link between substance abuse and fatal cardiac arrest.

Data shows higher levels of illicit drug use than has been reported and a greater prevalence of multiple substance use.

While there are many health complications for drug users, doctors were surprised at the frequency of fatal heart events. And they say it is a separate problem from overdose deaths.

The drug abuse heart attack connection was greater for males.

Magic Mangos

One way to keep the heart healthy might be to consume a certain fruit.

Two studies revealed mangos help keep veins healthy and promote better blood flow.

Doctors discussed their findings at the American Society for Nutrition conference.

Mangos help improve anti-oxidant levels in men and women even if they carry excess weight.

Mangos also provide lots of vitamin c to help ward off illness and folic acid which is known to prevent birth defects when taken by pregnant women.

The researchers from San Diego State University say it’s likely the combination of vitamins and bioactive compounds

