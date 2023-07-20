WHEELING, Ill. — At Villa Addolarata in northwest suburban Wheeling, seven residents have lived a century.

Some, like Cecilia Pedtke, have even surpassed it. She’s 106-years-old.



The centenarians were recently honored during a celebratory mass.

Peter Lococo attributes “good genes” for his 100 year run.



“And being lucky,” he said. “I went through WWII and North Africa and South Pacific and never heard a shot fired.”



“And I’m Irish and I never tell my age,” Laverne Washburne said.

At 101-years-old, she makes her own rules.



“Sometimes I think, ‘Gee whiz, Lord what else am I going to have to face in my life?’” Clara Antram, 100, said.

But what the collective group does know is an honest answer to what it feels like to live so long.

“It’s rather boring to be honest with you it’s the same routine every day,” Lococo said.



“It feels great,” Stephanie Ziemba, 100, said. “I have my faculties. I’m not in diapers.”

There was no magic pill or revolutionary medical treatment.

What got them this far? From the 1920s to today?



“Eating good and behaving myself,” Marge Wehlage, 101, said.

They say faith also had something to do with it.



“And I ask God to keep my mouth shut when it should be shut,” Ziemba said. “I never want to say the wrong thing to hurt someone’s feelings because even if you say you are sorry they’ll always remember what you said.”

A lesson in kindness in a world not so kind.



“Be nice to each other and help each other,” Alice Racansky, 100, said.



“Just love your children, be good to them,” Ziemba said.



“Try to be happy,” Pedtke said. “Try to do things to make you happy.”



Sometimes it’s that simple.

“Just take life as it comes. Don’t sweat the details,” Lococo said.

There are certain areas, called “Blue Zones,” where there are more centenarians than the average. In the coming weeks WGN will explore the lifestyle factors that promote long life.

