As public awaits possible mask guidelines, Chicago health official says, ‘if you’re sick, stay home’

CHICAGO — There has been a lot of talk about masks and the concern, if healthcare workers are wearing them to protect themselves, why shouldn’t others?

The White House hinted that all Americans may be advised to don masks.

In response, CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said the agency is “reviewing mask guidelines.”

Citing new data showing high rates of transmission of people who are infected but showing no symptoms, he said there's potential value for individuals that may be asymptomatically infected.

But the CDC has not issued any formal new guidelines.

In Chicago officials do have some guidance.

Chicago Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Layden said masks protect doctors from the droplets released by patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

“When doctors are wearing masks, they are wearing them because they have close prolonged contact with patients,” she said. “The thought behind that is when individual cough, these particles can travel. By wearing a mask, it’s acting as a barrier. So when someone coughs, particles are stopped by that mask to prevent them from spreading into the air. The thought of using it for individuals who are symptomatic is to prevent others from being exposed because it’s acting as a barrier for that individual who has symptoms.”

While the general public awaits word on a possible change in policy, current guidelines apply to those who are ill and their caregivers.

Layden said mask or no mask, if you are sick, stay home.

“It also goes along the line of if you have symptoms, you should be staying home,” she said. “And that`s really the most important thing. If you have symptoms, even early symptoms, stay home. The mask is another way to prevent exposures but just by staying home, that by itself is reducing exposure to other individuals.”

Wednesday there was a glimmer of statistical hope when it comes to the number of reported infections.

“While the numbers seem to be jumping as we get to the hundreds every new day, when we look at the growth of it, we’re actually starting to see some encouraging signs,” Layden said.

At first when testing increased, the number of positive cases was doubling every other day. Now, the numbers are doubling every four days.

What does that mean for a difference in the number of people impacted by COVID-19? Currently, we have nearly 7,000 cases. If that number doubled the way it had been, every two days, we would soar to 112,000 cases in 10 days. But at the new rate, a doubling every four days would leave us with 56,000 cases.

That means the spread is cut in half.

“The amazing response and support and collective effort by everyone is going to go a long way as we continue to battle this,” Layden said.