For Wednesday, Dec. 12, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

CDC warns of tick-borne illness

An alert for travelers going to Mexico about a deadly tick-borne disease.

Three out of five patients died from infection with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, also called RMSF, after returning from Baja in late July.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all five patients had been in the Baja city of Tecate, near the Mexico border.

RMSF is transmitted by brown dog ticks and can be fatal, especially for children.

Four of the five patients were younger than 18.

The CDC says early intervention is vital to survival.

American Diabetes Association’s new recommendations for screenings

Obesity management is among the new screenings recommended by the American Diabetes Association.

The group is updating its guidelines for diabetes patients and those at risk.

The new recommendations include looking for heart failure, peripheral artery disease, and Type-1 diabetes.

Obesity management would include body mass index, waist circumference, and body fat distribution.

Winter behavioral changes

As winter sets in, many people begin to feel the effect of seasonal affective disorder.

Sadness is a well-documented condition that includes depression, lethargy and a lack of motivation.

But now, researchers are documenting other behavioral changes linked to the season.

A study published in Sage Journals found people gain more weight, have more sex, and can concentrate better. Many also become more generous, an effect attributed to the spirit of the holiday season.

