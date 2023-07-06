Alzheimer’s Drug

The first Alzheimer’s drug, proven to slow the course of the disease, has been approved by the FDA.

In studies Leqembi showed it clears the build-up of plaque associated with Alzheimer’s.

It’s designed only for people with early forms of the disease that have been confirmed to have those plaques in their brains.

Before insurance coverage the drug costs $26,500.

FDA approval would trigger a change in how Medicare and Medicaid covers the drug, making it more affordable for millions of people.

Contaminated Tap Water

Almost half of the tap water in the U.S. is contaminated with “forever chemicals.”

That’s according to a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey.

But the number of people drinking contaminated water may be even higher than what the study found because researchers weren’t able to test for all PFA chemicals that are considered dangerous to human health.

PFA’s are synthetic chemicals that linger in the environment and the human body. They’re linked to cancer, obesity, liver damage and other health problems.

Obesity & Death

A new study says being overweight may not be associated with early death.

The study’s author says being overweight as defined by the “body mass index”–or BMI–is a poor indicator of mortality risk.

He says health risk should be determined with supplemental information like waist size, and weight trajectory.

Other experts–not involved in the study–say the greater risk of being overweight is developing diabetes which contributes heart disease, renal failure, and blindness.

