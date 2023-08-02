Medical Watch Digest for August 2.

AI & Mammograms

A new study finds artificial intelligence can cut the work of radiologists by nearly half.

And researchers say it’s safe to use the technology to detect breast cancer.

They looked at scans from more than 80,000 women in Sweden who had gotten a mammogram.

Half of the group’s scans were read by two highly experienced radiologists.

The other half were read using AI and a radiologist.

The results were surprising.

The AI supported scans detected 20 percent more cancers than the group that relied solely on radiologists.

What’s more, the use of AI did not increase the number of false positive results.

It also reduced the radiologists workload by 44 percent.

Breastfeeding linked to saving infants lives

A new study finds breastfeeding could be lifesaving.

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine reports breastfeeding is associated with a 33 percent reduction in infant deaths in their first year of life.

The study also found breastfeeding for any amount of time during the first two months reduces the incidence of sudden infant death syndrome by up to 40 percent.

Breast milk contains immune protection molecules and bioactive components that prime babies’ immune systems.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusively breastfeeding newborns the first six months.

Tydemy Recall

The FDA is warning patients about a birth control pill recall. Certain batches of Tydemy may have reduced effectiveness.

The recalled batches were distributed between June 2022 and May 2023.

The FDA reports the batches have decreased levels of ascorbic acid making the birth control less effective.

The FDA says patients should continue taking the medication and contact their healthcare provider for alternatives.

Genetics for Symptomatic Covid

Researchers say, a person’s likelihood of developing symptoms after being infected with covid, may partially depend on genetics.

According to a new study published in the Nature Scientific Journal, people with a particular gene variant were more likely to have pre-existing immunity to the virus.

The genetic mutation was present in 20 percent of all asymptomatic test subjects.

Scientists say, there are likely more genetic factors at play, but the findings will help strengthen future vaccines.

