For Monday, July 31, Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

CDC sees signs of late summer COVID wave

The CDC says it is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases after about seven months of steady declines.

The increase in people who’ve tested positive started in early July, resulting in a spike in emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

The numbers are all still relatively low compared to the most recent surge in the winter.

The increases vary around the country but appear to spread the most in the southeast and the least in the midwest.

CDC data shows most Americans have some level of protection against the virus.

Small amount of alcohol linked to high blood pressure

Drinking alcohol may raise blood pressure even in adults without hypertension.

A study published Monday in the journal, “Hypertension,” found that as little as one alcoholic drink a day increased systolic blood pressure – the top number in a blood pressure reading.

Researchers also found systolic blood pressure continued to rise over years, even when drinks were minimal.

While alcohol is not the sole driver of increases in blood pressure, researchers say it contributes significantly. Researchers advise limiting alcohol or eliminating drinking.

Chicago study on peanut allergy education

Northwestern University and Lurie Children’s Hospital collaborated on a study that found most parents don’t know how to prevent their children from developing a peanut allergy.

That’s even though the National Institutes of Health developed recommended guidelines five years ago. Only 13% of parents and caregivers said they received them.

The study says part of the gap stems from children not having a regular pediatrician or health care coverage.

Researchers want peanut allergy education to be made available in community centers, daycares, and clinics.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.