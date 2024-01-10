Med Watch Digest for Jan 10

A shot at beating heart arrhythmias

Currently, patients either undergo a surgical repair or take medication indefinitely.

Now Texas Heart Institute investigators say they have developed an injectable hydrogel to treat arrhythmias.

Arrhythmias are common causing irregular heartbeats or rhythms.The condition is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in the U.S.

Researchers say the hydrogel electrodes can be delivered through the veins to the heart to enhance electrical conductivity and improve heart pacing.



Fertility is declining around the world

One in six men and women of reproductive age struggle with infertility.

Causes include, smoking, excess drinking, sexually transmitted diseases, obesity and poor nutrition.

The International Federation of Fertility Societies is raising the red flag warning of population decline — predicted to be 50-percent over the next eight decades.

Experts are urging a more proactive approach to enhancing fertility and access to infertility treatments.

More siblings more problems

The more siblings in a household, the more problems especially during the teen years.

Ohio State University researchers found teenagers from larger families have worse mental health than those with fewer siblings.

The study included children in the U.S. and China.

The impact on mental health was worse when siblings were closer together in age.

Sociologists who launched the study say diminished parental attention and resources in large families has a major impact on children’s struggles with mental health.

