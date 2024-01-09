Medical Watch Digest for Jan 9

A reason to think twice before drinking bottled water.

The average bottle of water contains nearly a quarter million fragments of nano plastics.

That’s the finding of researchers writing in the Journal of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Here’s why doctors say this study is alarming.Nano plastics have the potential to impact human cells.

For this study, researchers looked at samples from three common bottled water brands, all found at Wal-Mart.

The International Bottled Water Association says there is no scientific consensus on the potential health impacts of nano- and microplastic particles.

Eliminating Testing on Animals?

Advancing drug research without impacting animals, the long desired goal may be a reality soon thanks to four new NIH centers.

Researchers at the Translational Center for Barrier Microphysiological Systems are using human tissue on chip devices to develop drugs more rapidly and test them without the need for animal trials.

Scientists at the University of Rochester will benefit from the national institutes of health grant to build the facility. They say they can research new medications, how the body’s defense puts up potential barriers and how the drugs impact infection progression.

The goal is to rapidly and safely develop drugs for FDA approval.

Scooter injuries on the rise

People on scooters are cruising around cities with greater frequency, they are also ending up in the hospital regularly.

Scooter injuries nearly tripled across the U.S. since 2016.

And according to the American College of Surgeons riders are experiencing traumatic injuries requiring orthopedic and plastic surgery.

Wearing protective gear like helmets and knee pads helps, but scooter riders are at greater risk of requiring surgical intervention compared to those who ride bicycles.

For people in cities like Chicago, a warning, scooter injuries are far more common in winter months.

