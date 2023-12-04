For Monday, Dec. 4, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Prenatal depression & fetal growth

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Insitute reveals depression during pregnancy is linked to slower fetal growth in critical stages before delivery.

Femur length, abdominal circumference, and weight between 30 and 37 weeks are impacted.

Doctors say the research points out the need to both screen expectant mothers for mental health issues during pregnancy and intervene to protect the health of the newborn.

Brain implants & cognitive abilities

A novel way to repair the brain following a traumatic injury.

Stanford medicine scientists used brain implants to revive cognitive abilities in TBI patients.

The deep brain stimulation worked long after the initial injury.

They tailored the level of electrical activity to each patient’s brain.

Researchers say they were surprised at how well the technique worked in people with both mild and severe traumatic brain injury.

The results of the study are published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Blood pressure & salt

Reducing blood pressure may be as easy as ditching salt.

A study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reveals that people who limited salt intake saw improved blood pressure as well as or better than doctors say they would have with medication.

The study participants also followed the dash diet, which consists of eating more whole grains, fruits and vegetables and limiting dairy.

The key is reading labels as salt is added to many prepared foods.

As a result, blood pressure dropped in relation to the amount of sodium eliminated. Additionally, the higher the person’s blood pressure was at the onset of the study, the greater the speed of decline after salt reduction.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.