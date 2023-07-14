The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the nod for an over-the-counter birth control pill.

The approved O-Pill is a norgestrel tablet for birth control.



This particular pill formulation has been around since 1973, so doctors know how it works, how well and the risks.



Now they are celebrating the accessibility of this contraception and the step forward for reproductive rights.



But they are raising the red flag when it comes to access without expert advice.

Dr. Julie Levitt is an ob/gyn with the Women’s Group of Northwestern.

“I think it’s very important that patients have options and access,” she said. “So this has been a long time coming. … It’s the same as our mini pill by prescription so progesterone only. You take it every day. It’s important it’s taken at the same time every day.”



Compliance is the key to efficacy. The pill, taken properly is 93-percent effective at preventing pregnancy.



“There is a small chance that it would not provide them good contraception,” Levitt said. “They still could become pregnant, especially if it isn’t taken properly.”



And there is a chance for side effects.



“You could have some irregular bleeding, you could have a little bit of acne, you also could have a little bit of bloating or a little bit of headache depending on how you tolerate it,” Levitt said “But for the most part it is very easily taken.”



There is no age restriction on who can purchase the pill, so doctors want to make sure women and teens have the knowledge as well as the power.

“I want patients to feel confident in using this method but I also want them to know that they should seek counsel from their physicians. They should do a follow up visit,” Levitt said.



Even though this pill does not contain estrogen, the FDA says it should not be taken by women with a history of breast or any other cancers. But when it comes to a common birth control pill complications, this one hormone option is safer.



“This pill is progesterone only so it is lacking the estrogen component other combination because pills have, so this one does not have that increase in blood clot formation,” Levitt said.



The American Medical Association applauds the FDA decision. Currently in the U.S. about 3 million pregnancies are unintended, better access to birth control may help.



But the maker of O-Pill, Perrigo Pharma, says it will likely not be available until 2024. And still no word on how much it will cost.